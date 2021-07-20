Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 115,611 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,674.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,611 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after buying an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 195,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,337. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $1,288,490.64. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

