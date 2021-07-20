RA Capital Management L.P. Sells 567,699 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

RA Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,140,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567,699 shares during the quarter. Curis makes up approximately 1.2% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Curis worth $80,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.02. 66,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,313. The firm has a market cap of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. Curis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.