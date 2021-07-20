ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Holdings Decreased by RA Capital Management L.P.

RA Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219,738 shares during the period. ChemoCentryx makes up approximately 2.7% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 5.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $182,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $742,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 831,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 55,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,889. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.