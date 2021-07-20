Twin Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,400 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.4% of Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $10,407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

