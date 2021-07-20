Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys New Shares in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 4.23% of William Penn Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Jean Hannigan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Turner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $210,665 in the last ninety days.

WMPN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 60,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57. William Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

