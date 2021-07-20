60,296 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 60,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in HCI Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCI traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,434. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

