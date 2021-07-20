Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys Shares of 145,295 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 145,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,000. W. R. Berkley makes up 3.3% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,218. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

