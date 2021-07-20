Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son accounts for about 1.9% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned approximately 0.30% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $1,788,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 139,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 3,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several research firms have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

