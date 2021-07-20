Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $174.06. 82,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,091,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.34. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

