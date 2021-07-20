Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $30.41. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $884,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,027. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

