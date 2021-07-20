Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $31.24. Thryv shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 221 shares traded.
THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,077 shares of company stock worth $24,026,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
