Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.78, but opened at $31.24. Thryv shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

THRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.34.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,029,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $23,473,101.60. Insiders sold a total of 1,050,077 shares of company stock worth $24,026,368 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

