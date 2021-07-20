Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.81

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.81 and last traded at $85.79, with a volume of 10889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.