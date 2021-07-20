$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. 1,310,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,182,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,202,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,970,000 after acquiring an additional 254,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

