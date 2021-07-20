HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.77. 115,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,090. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

