HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $194.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.
Shares of BNTX stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.77. 115,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,090. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
