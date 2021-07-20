Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $182.71

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.71 and last traded at $181.99, with a volume of 18657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.15.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.