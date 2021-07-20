Melon (MLN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.43 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon coin can now be bought for about $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00012675 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00757436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

