Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,344. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. Waters has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $373.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waters will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

