Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on SA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SA traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 10,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

