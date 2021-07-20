Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Up 32.3% in June

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at $365,958. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,948. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

