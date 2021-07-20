Pangolin Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. Pangolin has a market cap of $20.34 million and $825,914.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,715.09 or 0.99765835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.