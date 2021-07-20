CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 581. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

