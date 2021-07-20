Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Gap Up to $67.55

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.55, but opened at $69.38. Inter Parfums shares last traded at $72.81, with a volume of 658 shares trading hands.

IPAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

