Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

EAR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. Eargo has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,154 shares of company stock worth $49,242,027.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,544,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

