CIBC Trims Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Target Price to C$40.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of IFSPF stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,569. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06. Interfor has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

