Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given New $335.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.87. 1,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,816. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.66. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $1,380,200.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,397 shares of company stock valued at $9,545,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,721,000 after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

