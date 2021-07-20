EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 60,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

