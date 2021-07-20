New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $17.33 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 339.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,147 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $17,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after buying an additional 236,080 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

LBRDK stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 7,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,383. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.03.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

