13,062 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,062 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $157,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 715,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

