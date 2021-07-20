Morgan Stanley Has $1.78 Billion Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,149,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,763,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.14% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $1,783,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

