Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $110.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as high as $105.34 and last traded at $105.15, with a volume of 671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.43.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.