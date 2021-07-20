Greenlight Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,164,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,552. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

