F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

F.N.B. stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

