Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 1,420.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633,069 shares during the quarter. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for 3.0% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLYM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $21,624,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 568,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 124,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PLYM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,297. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $656.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

