1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 206,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Shares of EGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 2,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

