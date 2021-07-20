1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 829,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of The New Ireland Fund worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRL. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The New Ireland Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

