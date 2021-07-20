Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 1.55% of Central Securities worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth $270,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 9.0% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,851. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

