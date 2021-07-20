1607 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,544 shares during the quarter. The Korea Fund accounts for approximately 1.1% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Korea Fund worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

