Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,561,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.62.

CL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,767. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

