Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 102,012 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.27% of Albertsons Companies worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 14,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,906. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.