Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Buys 442,899 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $29,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,040,000 after purchasing an additional 641,114 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

