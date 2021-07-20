Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 340.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 450,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centene by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,264,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 202,331 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 450,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,797,000 after buying an additional 250,528 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. 43,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, insider Jesse N. Hunter sold 15,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $186,150.00. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

