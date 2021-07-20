Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Raises Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,753 shares during the period. International Game Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of International Game Technology worth $40,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Shares of IGT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 53,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,177. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

