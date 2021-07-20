Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,647,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

MPC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.86. 117,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.