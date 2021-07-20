First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 4,742 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in L Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $77.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

