Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 454,762 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $20,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,413 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

