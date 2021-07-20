Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,305. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

