Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,056 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,007.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 861,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,348,000 after acquiring an additional 784,070 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.81.

TMO stock opened at $521.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $397.19 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

