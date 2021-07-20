Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,664.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 525,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,990 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 543,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after acquiring an additional 57,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $9,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. 23,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,093. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.15. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

