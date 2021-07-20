Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by V3 Capital Management L.P.

V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 18.8% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of Camden Property Trust worth $101,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,104,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock worth $8,047,941. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 3,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,177. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $144.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

