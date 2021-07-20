Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 627,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,964,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,010,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,149. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.